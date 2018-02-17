Suarez And Alba Goals Lift Barcelona Over Pesky Eibar

Luis Suarez's 17th LaLiga goal of the season helped Barcelona return to winning ways with a hard-earned 2-0 win at 10-man Eibar.

On the back of consecutive league draws against Espanyol and Getafe, Barca boss Ernesto Valverde resisted the urge to shuffle his pack and named an XI it would be no surprise to see line up for Tuesday's Champions League match at Chelsea.

It was just as well, with Barca forced to repel wave after wave of attacks from Jose Luis Mendilibar's relentlessly high-pressing side.

❗ NEW RECORD ✅ 3⃣1⃣ games in @LaLiga without defeat 👏 ... equals the run of Pep Guardiola's team in 2010/11 #EibarBarça #ForçaBarça 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/z0tb1umhqi — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 17, 2018

Respite arrived courtesy of Suarez's well-taken 16th-minute goal, which was beautifully created by Lionel Messi's left boot.

Messi hit the post after Eibar's Fabian Orellana, although the gifted but temperamental Chilean right-winger undermined the hosts' efforts by receiving his third red card in 12 appearances against Barca midway through the second half.

14 - Lionel Messi has equalled the record of the most woodwork hit in a single @LaLiga season since at least 2003/04, which was set by Messi himself on 2011/12 (14). Wood pic.twitter.com/uiqw0PX6sg — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 17, 2018

Remarkably, that did not check Eibar's ambition but Jordi Alba was able to seal the points a minute from time.

Valverde's team have now equalled a club record by going 31 LaLiga games unbeaten and enjoy a 10-point lead at the summit, at least until Atletico Madrid host Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.