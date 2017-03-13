Sergio Ramos Calls For Real Madrid Focus After Latest Escape Act

OMNISPORT

Sergio Ramos says Real Madrid must focus on improving their performances after the captain provided yet another late winner in the 2-1 victory against Real Betis.

The centre-back's 10th goal of the season came in the 81st minute at the Santiago Bernabeu to send Zinedine Zidane's side back to the top of LaLiga, after Barcelona lost at Deportivo La Coruna earlier on Sunday.

Ramos scored a crucial goal to help Madrid overcome Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday, having netted 90th-minute goals to beat Depor and snatch a draw from Barca earlier in the campaign.

The Spain international dedicated his most recent strike to his wife, but says Madrid must now aim to please their fans as they go in search of a first league title since 2012.

"In football what is important is the result, but it is right that we have to improve our play a little more so that the fans can enjoy it," Ramos told Movistar+ after the game.

"I am happy to score again, I dedicate it to my wife. It was a strange game, the team did some things well, Betis defended well and the few chances we had didn't end in a goal, so we had to go on the counter.

"It was important to win to put ourselves top."

Keylor Navas' own goal had put Madrid a goal behind in the first half, but Cristiano Ronaldo equalised before the interval.

The Costa Rica goalkeeper was lucky not to be dismissed for a crude challenge on Darko Brasanac shortly before fumbling Antonio Sanabria's effort into the net, but Ramos came to his team-mate's defence.

"This is a tough stadium to play in, the level of expectation is huge," Ramos said. "When the players make mistakes they need some care.

"Keylor saved us with a great save to deny a Betis equaliser and I was happy to see that he had recovered a little."