Cristiano Ronaldo's LaLiga return ended in a shock defeat as Antonio Sanabria scored in the last minute of injury time to snatch a 2-1 win for Real Betis away to Real Madrid.
Making his first Liga appearance of the season after serving a five-match domestic ban, Ronaldo was unable to have the same impact he did a week ago when he netted a brace against APOEL in the Champions League.
The Portuguese star tried hard and had numerous attempts on goal, but Madrid failed to score for the first time since April 2016, ending a record-equalling run of 73 games in which they had netted.
And while they looked set to be forced to settle for a frustrating share of the spoils, worse was to follow when Sanabria headed past Navas in the 94th minute to leave the champions seven points behind rivals and league leaders Barcelona.