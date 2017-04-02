Real Madrid Star Isco Making 'Every Minute Count'

Isco says he is making every minute Zinedine Zidane gives him on the pitch count after starring in Real Madrid's victory over Alaves.

The playmaker's future has been heavily scrutinised as the season has progressed, with reports he could make a shock move to Barcelona when his contract expires in 2018.

Talks over a renewal are on hold and Isco has stressed his desire to play more regularly, but he made the most of his 14th LaLiga start of the season in the 3-0 home win over Alaves.

Isco scored Madrid's second goal with five minutes remaining and was constantly involved, registering a season-high 101 touches.

101 - Isco made 101 touches against Alaves, more than in any other game for Real Madrid this season (all competitions). Happy. pic.twitter.com/qT0mP8nGpO — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 2, 2017

"I'm feeling very good," said Isco when asked about his recent run of form after Sunday's match.

"I always try to give the best that I can. I am trying to make the most of the every minute the boss gives me and I am very happy.

"The game had become a bit uncertain and dangerous for us – a mistake could have cost us the victory. But we went on to score the second and third to earn a deserved win.

"I am happy with the three points because it was a very tough game."

Isco's impressive late finish was his fifth goal in his last six league starts, boosting his chances of playing a key role as LaLiga and the Champions League are decided.

Madrid's victory came with Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Keylor Navas and James Rodriguez all rested, while Casemiro was suspended.

"I didn't have much of an angle, so I thought I had to fire it high or not at all," Isco said.

"We are entering a moment of the season when we play for everything. We have had a complicated month, but the team is doing well physically and mentally too."