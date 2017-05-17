Preview: Real Madrid's Must-Win Make-Up Game Against Celta Vigo

beIN SPORTS

Zinedine Zidane's men are within touching distance of the 2016/17 LaLiga title, but before the ticker tape rains down on Plaza Cibeles, Los Blancos first need to get through their two pending away fixtures.

Up first is a trip to north west Spain on Wednesday to take on Celta de Vigo. A win against the Galicians would see Real Madrid climb above Barcelona in the table, however, a failure to pick up any points would put the Catalans in the driving seat going into the final matchday of the season.

Madrid's last visit to Balaidos ended in a 2-2 draw, a result that dumped them out of the Copa del Rey - Celta had stunned their more illustrious rivals in the first leg with a 2-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Standing in Zidane and co's favor this time though is Celta's disappointing downturn in form following an exceptional start to the league campaign. With safety in the division assured and European football now out of the question following last week's Europa League defeat against Jose Mourinho's Manchester United, Los Celestes only have pride to play for.