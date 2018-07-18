Real Madrid will look to make a splash in the transfer market following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Madrid's all-time record goalscorer completed a stunning €112million move to Juventus earlier this month, marking the end of an era at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Eden Hazard and Kylian Mbappe are among the names to have been linked with Madrid as they prepare to begin 2018-19 under new head coach Julen Lopetegui and president Florentino Perez did nothing to dampen expectations of a statement signing.

"We are aware of the expectations this team faces every season," Perez said following right-back Alvaro Odriozola's introduction as a Madrid player.

"We're Real Madrid and we always want more. This is a winning team with amazing players.

"We have an amazing squad that will be reinforced with new, incredible players."