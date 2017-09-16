OMNISPORT

Substitute Paulinho scored a late winner as Barcelona came from behind to beat Getafe 2-1 and continue their perfect start to the new LaLiga season.

The Brazil international netted his first Barca goal with six minutes remaining as Ernesto Valverde's men recovered from a dreadful first half to claim a fourth straight top-flight victory in 2017-18.

The visitors lost Ousmane Dembele to injury in the opening period of his full Liga debut and their Saturday afternoon got worse when Japan international Gaku Shibasaki scored his first Getafe goal in stunning fashion before the break.

🔊 Valverde: "We have shown that we can come back. We have a strong squad with lots of players who can contribute" #FCBlive pic.twitter.com/S6AdeAsTjN — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 16, 2017

But another of Valverde's subs, Denis Suarez, scored his first goal since January as the visitors battled back in the second half, before Paulinho grabbed the winner just as it looked like they would have to settle for a draw.

Leaders Barca now have 12 points from their first four games and sit seven clear of reigning champions Real Madrid, whose game in hand is a testing away trip to in-form Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Getafe remain on four points and have now gone 10 LaLiga matches without a home win, despite a brave performance.