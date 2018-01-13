Olunga Scores Historic Hat-Trick In Girona Rout

GOAL

Michael Olunga scored a hat-trick to help Girona to a 6-0 victory over Las Palmas, thus, becoming the first Kenyan to score in LaLiga, and the first Girona player to score a hat-trick in the Spanish first division.

Following his loan move from Chinese Super League outfit Guizhou Hengfeng on deadline day, the striker made his debut for the White and Reds against Sevilla in September to become only the second player from the East African country - after McDonald Mariga - to play in the Primera Division.

.@OgadaOlunga is the first Kenyan to score in #LaLigaSantander...and the second and the third! 😉🇰🇪 pic.twitter.com/ySieQMrFXy — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) January 13, 2018

Used sparingly ever since, Olunga, on his fifth appearance, made history by coming on halfway into Saturday’s encounter - with his side a goal up courtesy Christian Stuani whom he replaced - to score in the 57th, 70th and the 79th minutes.

The other goals were scored by Borja Garcia and Cristian Portu, assisted by the lanky Kenya forward.

Olunga has played a meagre 136 minutes in five games and the three goals against Paco Jemez’s are all he has so far.

The former Gor Mahia man will be hoping his five-star performance at the Estadi Municipal de Montilivi convince Pablo Machin to hand him a more prominent role when they visit Spanish giants Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Girona are ninth in the Spanish top-flight log after garnering 26 points from 18 games.