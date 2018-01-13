Nothing Wrong With Real Madrid's Attitude Insists Nacho

Nacho insists that there is nothing wrong with Real Madrid's attitude after Los Blancos' poor form continued with a demoralising 1-0 defeat to Villarreal.

Zinedine Zidane's men saw Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo have legitimate penalty claims waved away in the first half at the Santiago Bernabeu, while good work from visiting goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo kept the hosts at bay.

And Villarreal caught Madrid sleeping with a rapid counter-attack with just three minutes remaining, Pablo Fornals' clever chipped finish sealing a famous first league win for the club at the Bernabeu.

Madrid now have just one win in five LaLiga games and will be 19 points off the top if Barcelona beat Real Sociedad on Sunday, but defender Nacho insists the team are giving all they have.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS, he said: "I do not know [what happened] really.

"I think we showed a good attitude, we have fought well, all the team. Villarreal are a team that likes possession, but we have played a good match in general.

"We had a corner and they caught us out of place, it's not a lack of attitude."

Madrid need a huge points swing to reel in Barca, but Nacho – while admitting time is fast running out – is refusing to throw in the towel.

He added: "Every game we play we go out and say that there are possibilities. I keep thinking about it because there are many points left, but logically every time we do not win the chances are much lower.

"We have the cup this week and we are very excited to keep fighting. It's not a lack of attitude."