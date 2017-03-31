Monchi Denies Deal With Roma And Says Other Clubs Are Involved

Departing Sevilla sporting director Monchi says he has a decision to make on his future, with a job at Roma just one option.

Sevilla announced on Thursday that Monchi would be leaving the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan at the end of the season, having overseen a hugely successful era since taking on the role in 2000.

And while the 48-year-old is widely reported to be close to a move to Roma, he revealed that he has had a number of offers.

"I have not signed anything with anyone," Monchi told the media at a farewell news conference. "I have no commitment to anyone.

Monchi on his future: "Roma are one of the clubs interested. I will miss Sevilla more than they will miss me, I will be replaced." pic.twitter.com/OU2SM4RbtH — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) March 31, 2017

"It is true that Roma are there, but there are other clubs. I have to think hard about what I will do."

After initially intending to leave the club at the end of last season, Monchi admitted exhaustion had caused him to finally depart.

"The club has offered me several possibilities of farewell and I thank you from my heart," he continued.

"I would like to make it as simple as possible. I have asked the president and the club that the farewell ceremony be in the stadium with the fans.

"My departure is more due to exhaustion. In May, I wanted to leave - I do not have to look for many more reasons. I know that sometimes it's complicated because it's a personal matter, a need for change. I had been exhausted lately.

29 years of @leonsfdo: Cries of glory for a LEGENDARY era



17 seasons that have transformed #SevillaFC forever#vamosmisevilla pic.twitter.com/7WG4rd6lxe — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) March 31, 2017

"The club has grown thanks to many people. I chose this moment to try to do the least damage possible [to Sevilla]."

Club president Jose Castro insisted Sevilla had done all they could to try to keep Monchi, but had to accept his decision.

"We have done everything possible and impossible for Monchi to stay with us, even with an offer that is prohibitive for the economy of Sevilla," commented Castro.

"In the end, we had to accept the decision of our friend Monchi. He had the need to leave Sevilla. This club is his house and will always have the doors open."