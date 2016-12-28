Marcelo Romero Takes Charge Of Malaga

Malaga have announced that Marcelo Romero has been appointed as the club's new head coach.

The former Uruguay international had been assistant coach to Juande Ramos, who left by mutual consent on Tuesday following a run of five matches without a win.

"Marcelo Romero will stay at the helm of the team," a Malaga statement confirmed.

"The ex-Malaga player and current member of the coaching team over the last three seasons will be head coach of the first team indefinitely."

Romero spent six years as a player at La Rosaleda and returned to the club in 2014 to join the coaching staff of Javi Gracia.

His only prior experience as a head coach was with Uruguayan side Alhaurin de la Torre.

Malaga – who sit 11th in LaLiga – travel to Celta Vigo on January 8 following the mid-season break.