Luis Suarez Ends Drought, Barcelona Sinks Espanyol

OMNISPORT

Barcelona leapfrogged Real Madrid in the title race as second-half goals from Luis Suarez and Ivan Rakitic secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Espanyol in the Catalonian derby.

Luis Enrique's side - who would have been behind early on at Estadi Cornella-El Prat had Jurado made the most of a golden opportunity - were found lacking in the first half of Saturday's clash, but Suarez came up with the goods early in the second period.

Jurado was the architect of Espanyol's downfall, as his sloppy back pass teed up the Uruguayan, who made no mistake in netting his 25th LaLiga goal of the season - and his first in four games.

Espanyol 0-3 Barcelona FT:



Shots: 6-15

Pass accuracy: 70%-83%

Chances created: 4-12

Possession: 42%-58%



Suarez provides double trouble. pic.twitter.com/dNJdWS5uLS — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 29, 2017

It was a cruel blow for Quique Sanchez Flores' side, who had more than held their own in a scrappy opening half.

And the result was wrapped up for Barca late on, Rakitic sliding a composed finish across Diego Lopez following a fantastic run from Lionel Messi before Suarez capitalised on another defensive mistake to add a third.

The victory represents a 16th consecutive victory for Barca against their local rivals, and moves Luis Enrique's side top of the pile in LaLiga with three games remaining.

After a frantic start, it was Espanyol who should have opened the scoring six minutes in. Felipe Caicedo threaded a neat pass into Jurado who somehow failed to hit the target from 10 yards out.



Barca did not take long to respond as Neymar - returning to Luis Enrique's starting XI following a three-match suspension - found space, only to see his goalbound strike blocked by David Lopez.



Espanyol's defence was well organised, though, and despite dominating possession Barca were unable to find a way through their hosts' stubborn backline.



Indeed, it was nothing more than a hopeful cross from Neymar that created Barca's best chance of the first half but, unmarked at the back post, Sergi Roberto could only direct his header into the side netting.



Neymar continued to provide Barca's greatest threat as the interval approached, though the Brazil star could only drill a first-time effort wide after latching on to Suarez's clever pass.

Espanyol's work came undone five minutes into the second half, however.

Jurado attempted a needlessly complicated back pass, and Suarez duly pounced to prod a neat finish past the advancing Diego Lopez.

All over! Espanyol 0-3 Barcelona (Suarez 2, Rakitic). Barca and Madrid level on 81 points at the top of the table — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) April 29, 2017

Espanyol were carved open again shortly after - Neymar weaving his way to the byline before unleashing a cross-cum-shot that Diego Lopez managed to parry clear.

Former Madrid goalkeeper Diego Lopez was at his best again on the hour mark, brilliantly tipping over Neymar's dipping strike that was destined for the top-right corner.

Jurado looked to atone for his error with just under 20 minutes remaining, but Marc-Andre ter Stegen reacted instinctively to keep out the midfielder's volley.

However, any hopes of an Espanyol comeback were ended in the 76th minute - Messi slaloming his way through the hosts' defence before teeing up Rakitic for Barca's second.

Barca were not finished there though, Suarez making the most of Aaron Martin's blunder to tuck home from close range.