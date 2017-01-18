Luis Enrique Happy With Neymar Despite Lack Of Goals

Luis Enrique has defended the recent form of Neymar, who has not been at his usual goalscoring level this season.

Neymar's goal in the 3-1 Copa del Rey last-16 second-leg win over Athletic Bilbao last week was his first since October 19.

"I'm delighted with Neymar. I've seen what he's done during these few years, regardless of the statistics. He has fun when it comes to training and we enjoy him when he plays," he said.

"What he brings to the team is much more than just goals. He's having a good season."

Neymar has scored 7 goals from 21 appearances this season.