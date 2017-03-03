Jorge Sampaoli Says He's With Sevilla Until The Death amid Barcelona Links

Jorge Sampaoli dismissed links with Barcelona, insisting he is "connected with this sporting project at Sevilla to death".

Sevilla boss Sampaoli has emerged as a candidate to replace Barca head coach Luis Enrique, who will step down from his role at the end of the LaLiga season.

Sampaoli, who only arrived at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in June, had already been linked with Barca prior to Luis Enrique's announcement on Wednesday as Sevilla fly high in third position, only two points adrift of the titleholders.

The 56-year-old, who guided Chile to Copa America glory, is unaware of interest in his services.

"The Barcelona job? That question has no answer because it doesn't exist," Sampaoli said after Thursday's 1-0 win at home to Athletic Bilbao.

Full time in Seville. Pretty even match with Athletic winning large periods, but a 1-0 win and a huge 3 points for Sampaoli. #laliga — Ryan Catanese (@rcatanese) March 2, 2017

"I have no idea what is being said, at this stage of the season to speak of candidates doesn't make sense.

"I am connected with this sporting project at Sevilla to death."

Sampaoli signed a deal until the 2017-18 campaign upon his arrival, and the Argentine tactician plans to extend his stay.

"We still haven't met with representatives to express our future projects within the structure of the club," he continued.

"But to be sure, there are intentions to do so."