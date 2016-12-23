Cristiano Ronaldo Tells Syrian Children Not Lose Hope

OMNISPORT

Cristiano Ronaldo has urged children in Syria not to lose hope after making a donation to help those in need in war-ravaged Aleppo.

Government forces declared victory this week after four years of brutal fighting against rebels in the city, during a conflict in which thousands have been killed and millions displaced.

A message of hope to the children affected by the conflict in Syria. @SavetheChildren pic.twitter.com/Zsdvu2nuXd — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 23, 2016

Ronaldo has posted a video message on his official Twitter account to express his solidarity with those affected by the fighting as part of his work as an ambassador for Save the Children.

"This is for the children of Syria," he said.

"We know that you have been suffering a lot. I'm a very famous player but you are the true heroes.

"Don't lose your hope. The world is with you. We care about you. I am with you."

Nick Finney, director of the global children's charity, described Ronaldo's donation as "life-changing" for those in Syria.

"Cristiano Ronaldo's generous donation will help us to support children from Aleppo and across Syria, who have suffered things children should never have to live through," he said in a statement.

"We are tremendously grateful for his life-changing support. Ronaldo is not only one of the world's most iconic sports figures, but he also has become a beacon of hope for millions of boys and girls worldwide - and hope is something that Syria's children need now more than ever."