Cristiano Ronaldo Surpasses Jimmy Greaves' Goal-Scoring Record

GOAL.COM

Cristiano Ronaldo has created history by becoming the all-time top scorer in Europe’s five biggest leagues after netting for Real Madrid against Celta Vigo.

The Portuguese superstar opened the scoring after 10 minutes with his 367th league goal to take him past former England international Jimmy Greaves.

Ronaldo collected a pass from Isco on the edge of the area before rifling a left-footed shot inside the post to set another personal landmark.

367 - Cristiano Ronaldo is now the all-time top-scorer in the top five European leagues, surpassing Jimmy Greaves (366). Ace. pic.twitter.com/S33G74anMl — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 17, 2017

At the weekend, Ronaldo’s first goal against Sevilla took him to 400 goals for Madrid and his second in that game drew him level with Greaves on the all-time list for league goals.

He wasted little time in striking out on his own with his early effort against Celta, which is his 283rd in the league for Madrid, having also scored 84 times in the Premier League for Manchester United.

Ronaldo then moved on to 368 goals when doubling the lead just three minutes into the second half with another clinical finish after again being teed up by Isco.

His Barcelona rival Lionel Messi is lurking behind on the list of players still active as the Argentina international has scored 346 league goals since his 2004 debut.