BREAKING NEWS: Luis Enrique Announces to Leave Barcelona at the End of the Current Season

Luis Enrique has announced he will step down as Barcelona head coach at the end of this season.

The 46-year-old's contract expires in June and he will not renew, citing the need for rest.

BREAKING NEWS: @LUISENRIQUE21 announces he will not continue as Barça manager next season. #FCBlive pic.twitter.com/pqYOnWxUy9 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 1, 2017

He was thought to have previously come close to stepping away from the club at the end of a tumultuous first season in charge at Camp Nou, when he won a treble of LaLiga, Copa del Rey and Champions League titles.

Luis Enrique confirmed the news in the wake of Barca's 6-1 win over Sporting Gijon on Wednesday, which, temporarily at least, took them above Real Madrid at the top of the table.