Zinedine Zidane Won't Rule Out Gareth Bale Return Against Spurs

Gareth Bale and Keylor Navas could return to action for Real Madrid against Tottenham in next week's Champions League clash, head coach Zinedine Zidane has confirmed.

Wales international Bale has not played since the 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund on September 26 due to a calf injury, while Navas has been struggling with a thigh problem since returning from the international break.

Neither player has resumed full training but Zidane believes both have a chance of featuring at Wembley on Wednesday.

"They're improving," Zidane said ahead of his side's LaLiga clash with Girona. "We'll assess next week if they can play against Tottenham.

"They still haven't trained with the team and I still can't tell if you if they'll be in London. It depends how their injuries progress."

Concerns have been raised over security at Saturday's game in Catalonia due to the ongoing political crisis, with the central Spanish government having imposed direct rule over the region after a vote to declare independence.

Zidane, however, does not expect any problems at the Municipal de Montilivi. 

"We know it's a difficult pitch, we're expecting a tough game, like every weekend," he said.

"I'm only looking at the game. There's a lot of noise around the issue and I won't get into that. What matters to me is that we're going to do things on the pitch, nothing more."

