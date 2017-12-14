Zinedine Zidane Will Not Request Striker Signing Despite Kari Benzema Blanks

Zinedine Zidane will not ask Real Madrid to sign a striker in the January transfer window despite Karim Benzema's latest dry spell extending to three matches.

The France international drew another blank as Madrid came from behind to beat Al Jazira 2-1 in the Club World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, Benzema missing presentable chances and being denied by the woodwork.

Goals from fellow 'BBC' members Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo turned the game around for Spanish and European champions Madrid, booking a place in the Club World Cup final, where they will face Copa Libertadores titleholders Gremio.

While Madrid have been strongly linked with a move for Inter captain Mauro Icardi, Zidane denied he will be asking the club's board to deliver a new forward, having missed out on Kylian Mbappe to Paris Saint-Germain at the start of the season.

"I'm not going to ask for it [a signing] at all," Zidane said after Wednesday's win. "Karim is fine, he has not scored.

"You can always give an opinion, it seems that Karim has to always score, he has played well, he has moved well, he and Cristiano.

"I'm a little disappointed because he wanted to score, I'm happy with everyone's game. Yes, we have suffered, but it happens in football, sometimes [the ball] does not want to go in and we have to play with this from time to time."