Zinedine Zidane Unsure Of Pepe's Real Madrid Future

Zinedine Zidane is unsure about the future of Real Madrid defender Pepe.

Zidane was less certain about the future of centre-back Pepe with the 33-year-old having entered the final few months of his contract.

The Portugal international is another to be linked with the lucrative Chinese Super League, but although Zidane is keen for him to extend his Madrid career, he appears unsure of Pepe's intentions.

"He's not thinking now about his situation, about what will happen in June," Zidane said. "He's just thinking about what he's doing now and we're also thinking about having Pepe until June. Then we'll see what will happen.

"With what Pepe has done in 10 years at the club, you have to respect what goes on.

"I would prefer Pepe to stay until he says so. He has been and he still is an important player in the squad. In June, we'll see what happens. Of course I want him to stay."