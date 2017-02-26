Zinedine Zidane Tips Marco Asensio For More Minutes

Zinedine Zidane has sad Marco Asensio can expect to be called upon for Real Madrid.

Zidane suggested that Marco Asensio will be given some time on the pitch, having sat out the last three league matches.

"Apart from [Raphael] Varane and Danilo, everyone is okay," the former midfielder explained. "Bale has had a few days training with us, he's at 100 per cent.

"I'm very happy with Asensio's work. But everyone knows that, when there are only 18 places in the squad, someone has to be left out.

"I'm happy with Asensio; he'll get some minutes."

Madrid confirmed this week that Varane has suffered a hamstring strain, and although he does not think the injury is too serious, Zidane acknowledged that the centre-back's absence is a big blow.

"It's a very tough loss," he added. "He's played a lot of matches, he's a very important player, as he has shown with his form. He's out for an indefinite period.

"With a grade two injury, it's normally not too long, but there are other players who are ready to play in his position. We're not happy with the injury but there's nothing we can do."