Zinedine Zidane Stands By Karim Benzema As BBC Is Depleted Before Eibar Test

Zinedine Zidane will be without two BBC members this weekend but continues to stand by the last man standing, Karim Benzema.

Zidane must do without the suspended Gareth Bale against Eibar, who are riding high in seventh position under Jose Luis Mendilibar, and will make a late call on star man Ronaldo after his late double spared Madrid's blushes in a frantic encounter with Las Palmas.

"Ronaldo is feeling some muscular problems," he said. "That's why he has not trained with us.

"The games are all important but the most important thing is that the player is well. We'll see what we're going to do with Cristiano."

The only member of the feted "BBC" frontline remaining is Benzema but the French forward found himself on the bench in midweek after a run of poor form, with Alvaro Morata preferred by Zidane as the attacking spearhead.

Benzema's goal in last month's 3-1 Champions League win over Napoli – a result that preceded Madrid's current wobble – was his solitary strike in the past 10 matches.

Asked about the 29-year-old's plight, Benzema said: "I am satisfied with all my players, no matter what. I defend them to the death."