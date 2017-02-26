Zinedine Zidane Seeks Focus On Villarreal And No Other Game

Barca's clash with Atletico could give Madrid a boost in terms of their advantage at the top, but Zidane is refusing to focus on anything other than beating Villarreal.

"We can't control that game. We're only looking at ours. The only thing we can control is what we do on the pitch," the coach said.

"Until the end of the season, nobody knows what will happen. We had a big disadvantage last year and at the end we had a chance. You never know what will happen in football."

Sergio Ramos rejected the assertion that Madrid were punished for a poor attitude at Mestalla and Zidane backed his captain's comments.

"There was no lack of attitude," he said. "We had two mistakes that cost us two goals, but the attitude was very good. You have to analyse and think about what happened and be more focused in key moments.

"It's difficult to maintain concentration thinking that the opposition can score at any moment."