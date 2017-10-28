Zinedine Zidane Says Real Madrid Are Still The World's Best Club

Zinedine Zidane has no doubts that Real Madrid are the still the best club in the world.

The former France star insists Madrid remain the best club in the world despite their inconsistent form this season.

The reigning European and Spanish champions have suffered two draws and a home defeat to Real Betis in LaLiga, allowing Barcelona to build a five-point advantage at the top of the table.

"I think it's the best club in the world, I have no doubt about that," he said. "Last year we were the best team, with everything we won, but the following year you have to try to do the same.

"But as a club, for sure."