Zinedine Zidane Says LaLiga Teams Player Better Against Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane believes Real Madrid face a tough battle to win LaLiga because opponents will always produce their best performance against them.

The leaders suffered a 2-1 defeat to Valencia on Wednesday that has given some hope to Barcelona and Sevilla in the race for the title.

Sevilla can go top if they win the derby against Real Betis on Saturday, while defending champions Barca will take their place if they beat Atletico Madrid on Sunday before Madrid meet Villarreal.

Madrid still have the advantage of a game in hand over their closest rivals, but Zidane has called on his players to expect teams to be fired up to face them.

"It's getting more difficult," he told a news conference. "They're a very good opponent, well organised defensively. It's good for us to play [on Sunday], after the defeat on Wednesday, so we can try to put it behind us.

"It was an opportunity that we let slip, but you shouldn't keep coming back to it, it's not something that can be fixed any more. We just have to think about the next game. What happened, happened.

"We know that we can and should improve, always. For the teams who play against Real Madrid, it's the game of the year. And that's normal, it's an extra motivation, it's something we have to take into account."