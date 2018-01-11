Zinedine Zidane Says His Real Madrid Contract Means Mothing

Zinedine Zidane accepted his Real Madrid contract "means nothing" as his side's troubles continued with a 2-2 home draw against second-tier Numancia in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

Madrid progressed 5-2 on aggregate thanks to their 3-0 first-leg win, but that victory remains the only success in their last four matches.

Numancia striker Guillermo started on the bench but came on as a first-half substitute to score a pair of equalisers and cancel out two Lucas Vazquez strikes as Zidane's men stumbled again.

Madrid were also held at home by lower-tier opposition in the last round, Fuenlabrada having taken advantage of Zidane's under-strength selection by claiming a 2-2 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu.

And with Madrid a gigantic 16 points adrift of Barcelona in LaLiga, having been held at Celta Vigo on Sunday and after last month's 3-0 thumping at home to their Clasico rivals, Zidane acknowledged his position has weakened.

"I just go game to game, year to year," said Zidane, who agreed a new Madrid deal in September.

"I cannot think two or three years down the line, as I know how it is here, even having a contract, which means nothing.

"It is not easy for the players who play less. We played a good game. We maybe lacked a bit of gas at the end."