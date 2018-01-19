Zinedine Zidane Reveals Extent Of Dani Ceballos And Jesus Vallejo Injuries

Zinedine Zidane revealed the extent of injuries to Dani Ceballos and Jesus Vallejo during Real Madrid's win over Leganes.

Victory came at a cost for Madrid - who are already without captain Sergio Ramos - as centre-back Jesus Vallejo was substituted with a suspected torn hamstring, while Dani Ceballos also limped off.

"Ceballos was hurt - I think just a heavy blow," Zidane said. "He could not continue as he wanted, that is why he was taken off.

"We do not know how bad [Vallejo's injury] is, we will have to see exactly what he has, but he has been injured."

Of Asensio's match-winning impact, Zidane said: "He has done well but he can improve, like everyone else. But he has scored the winning goal."