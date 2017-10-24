Zinedine Zidane Praises 'The Best' Cristiano Ronaldo

OMNISPORT

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane lauded the "amazing" Cristiano Ronaldo after the star forward claimed the Best FIFA Men's Player award.

Ronaldo beat Barcelona star Lionel Messi to the prize for the second straight year, having helped Madrid win LaLiga and the Champions League in 2017.

Zidane, who was named the Best FIFA Men's Coach, hailed the 32-year-old for his achievements.

"What can I say about him? He is the best and he's amazing at what he does," the Frenchman said.

"He is always looking to win titles, working very hard as he said. So we're very happy for him."

Zidane also talked up Madrid, who secured four trophies in total in 2016-17, including the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

"It's most important to have passion and to like what you do," he said.

"Then you give your best and it's easier when you are at the best club in the world."

Madrid are five points behind Barca in LaLiga this season and return to action with a Copa del Rey trip to Fuenlabrada on Thursday.