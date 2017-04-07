Zinedine Zidane Not Worried About Isco To Barcelona Rumors

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane laughed off speculation Isco will move to arch-rivals Barcelona after an eventful week on social media for the Spain midfielder.

Isco has been in and out of Zidane's starting line-up this season, prompting links with a move to Camp Nou.

The 24-year-old did himself no favours in terms of attracting attention to what would be an explosive switch by posting a picture of a meal with friends, where a packet of Barcelona-branded potato chips were clearly visible on the table.

Realising his error, Isco reposted without the offending item and later tweeted to say he was not going to Barcelona, with the added assurance that he had not sampled the savoury snack.

"There's no controversy about the potato chips, we are just thinking about the game tomorrow," a grinning Zidane said ahead of Saturday's Madrid derby against Atletico – a crunch clash the European champions enter with a two-point lead over Barca at the LaLiga summit.

"We know that all of this [speculation] is part of football - everything that's said and written off the pitch.

"We are only interested in what's going on on the pitch and what we're going to do."