Zinedine Zidane heaped praise on Real Madrid after they claimed yet another trophy, highlighting his team's "spectacular" first-half performance against Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana.

Madrid were a class above as the LaLiga and Champions League titleholders cruised to a 2-0 victory over their bitter rivals on Wednesday, sealing a 5-1 aggregate triumph.

Barca were helpless to stop Madrid, who stormed out of the blocks and took a 2-0 lead into the break thanks to Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema.

Madrid showed their superiority in the opening 45 minutes, toying with Barca, and head coach Zidane revelled in the display.

"We had to be prepared for the start of the season and in the end, we got two important trophies against two important teams," Zidane said, having also topped Manchester United in the UEFA Super Cup.

"We have done very well to start the season. We have a lot. It is going to be very difficult but we are happy.

"In the first half, we were spectacular. The intensity and pressure, and possession of the ball. The second half suffered a little because Barca attacked us."

Despite the comprehensive scoreline over the two legs, Zidane – who has won seven trophies since his appointment in 2016 – insisted: "There will not be much difference with Barca.

4 - Real Madrid have won four titles in the same year for the second time ever, the first one since 2014. Era. pic.twitter.com/lBaaQunv4D — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 16, 2017

"This starts again in La Liga. It's going to be a difficult season."

Asensio was at it again at the Santiago Bernabeu, scoring another stunner to send Madrid on their way in the Spanish capital.

The 21-year-old sensation – playing instead of Gareth Bale – also netted a long-rage strike in the opening leg last week.

"It is complicated to select the eleven because they are all very good," the Frenchman added. "They work well and when it comes to making the team is difficult, but they all perform."