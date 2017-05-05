Zinedine Zidane Insists He Speaks With Cristiano Ronaldo Over Squad Rotation

Zinedine Zidane insists he speaks with Cristiano Ronaldo over his squad rotation policy as he looks set to rest again this weekend.

The 32-year-old has been regularly rotated in the second half of the season and Zidane says he is constantly talking to his star man about the situation.

"I speak to Cristiano a lot," added Zidane. "He knows and he understands well that until now he has always played 50, 60, or 70 games a season. The accumulation of all the years, he knows as well, sometimes you have to stop and rest.

"I have said before that I don't want to be the coach that has made the decision to leave Cristiano out. I speak to him and all the players a lot and I know that at times players have to rest.

Zidane smiling as he says "You can love Cristiano or not, there is no middle-ground, but he knows that.” — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) May 5, 2017

"With all the games that we have to play in, if we want to be in good form and be at a great physical level then we have to rest players - that's it. It is a dialogue that we have. We have conversations about it."

Zidane confirmed Raphael Varane will not be risked against Granada after missing training on Friday, while Pepe – who did prepare for the match with the group – will not return until next week, although Fabio Coentrao is back.

"Fabio is going to be with us on Saturday," said the Madrid boss. "Pepe is in good form and next week he is going to be ready and completely with us – but Saturday he won't be with us.

"Raphael Varane has felt something, it is nothing big, but we don't want to risk anything with a player who has got a slight niggle."