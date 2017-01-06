Zinedine Zidane Happy With Hard Work From James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez is working hard at Real Madrid and it is paying off, says his boss Zinedine ZIdane.

The Colombia playmaker has often found himself on the margins during Zidane's time in charge but he grasped the opportunity of a start versus Sevilla in the Copa del Rey in midweek by netting a brace.

James insisted after the match he would not seek a move away from Madrid and Zidane maintains he needed no convincing over the player's talents.

"That's James and his hard work," he told a pre-match news conference when asked for the reason for the ex-Monaco man's improvement.

"I've seen him play well though on other occasions. He scored two goals, the first goal was very important.

"I'm happy with his goals, I'm happy with the work he's putting in and also he did well defending their attacking full-backs.

"I get enough questions on James but he's not just the only important player. All my footballers are important to the team

"The player who plays has to play well and has to maintain hunger and, as for James and all the players, there is hard work."