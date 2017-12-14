Zinedine Zidane Happy With Gareth Bale But Calls On VAR Improvement

Zinedine Zidane was happy with Gareth Bale against Al Jazira but isn't a fan of VAR.

Bale made an immediate impact on his return from injury by scoring the winning goal, although Madrid's win could have been more emphatic if video assistant replay (VAR) decisions had gone their way.

And Zidane, while happy with Bale's contribution, felt VAR needs to be improved, with the technology set to be adopted by LaLiga from next season.

"I'm happy for [Bale] and he is happy," Zidane added. "He comes on and makes a difference.

"It's a well-deserved result, [the ball] did not want to go in in the first half and we cannot explain why we have so many chances and we do not score.

"It was a difficult game for us, now we have to think about the final. The goal of Casemiro - what the referee calls is an offside, I did not speak with him, the only thing, without going into details is that we take three or four minutes for a [VAR] decision. It's not nice, really. If they say it faster, okay, but three or four minutes go by.

"We saw the [first semi-final] game yesterday and the game against Lanus, I know this team [Gremio, but I do not know the Brazilian league very well, I do not look at it every day, we know it's a good football team. It's going to be difficult again."