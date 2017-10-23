Zinedine Zidane Happy For Marco Asensio Following Goal

Zinedine Zidane is happy with Marco Asensio's form after the young midfielder ended his goal drought for Real Madrid.

Karim Benzema replaced Asensio just past the hour-mark in the Spanish capital after the young midfielder dazzled against Eibar.

Asensio had not scored since August but the Spain international doubled Madrid's lead approaching the half-hour mark, having delivered the cross that Paulo Oliveira turned into his own net in the 18th minute.

Zidane, whose Madrid are five points adrift of leaders Barcelona, said: "He got a goal and was heavily involved right from the off and was creating chances.

"After the way he started the season, it seems as if he's had two weeks in which he wasn't performing to the same standard. There's no reason to be worried and it's perfectly normal."