Zinedine Zidane was left annoyed by Cristiano Ronaldo's dismissal in the Supercopa de Espana victory at Barcelona, insisting the red card was harsh on the Real Madrid star.

Ronaldo produced a memorable cameo as Madrid defeated arch-rivals Barca 3-1 in the first leg of the Supercopa on Sunday.

The four-time Ballon d'Or winner came off the bench and scored Madrid's second goal with 10 minutes remaining at Camp Nou before being booked for taking off his shirt in celebration.

Ronaldo was then shown a second yellow card for diving after going to ground under pressure from Samuel Umtiti two minutes later, much to the frustration of Madrid head coach Zidane.

"As always, I'm not going to get involved in discussing the work of the referee," the Frenchman told reporters.

"We played a great game, but what annoyed me was Cristiano Ronaldo's dismissal. Maybe there's no penalty, but to show a card [for alleged diving] was a little harsh.

"However, we cannot change that, even if we'll try to have him available for Wednesday."