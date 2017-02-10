Zinedine Zidane Eyes Possible Gareth Bale Return At Napoli

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane is hopeful Gareth Bale could return from four months on the sidelines to face Napoli in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash.

Wales star Bale has been out since suffering ankle tendon damage that required surgery during a 2-1 win at Sporting CP in the group stage.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's LaLiga match with bottom club Osasuna, Zidane was tentatively upbeat over the prospects of the 27-year-old forward featuring amid the typically daunting atmosphere at Stadio San Paolo next month.

"I think it's March 7 when we play Napoli. Hopefully, it would be great news if he could be back," Zidane said.

"He's training but he's yet to train with his team-mates. He's training well and he's looking forward to returning."