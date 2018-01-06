Zinedine Zidane Denies He Wants A New Goalkeeper At Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane insists he does not need a new goalkeeper at Real Madrid as links with Athletic Bilbao's Kepa continue.

The European champions, who trail league leaders Barcelona by 14 points, are thought to be in the market for a goalkeeper – with Athletic's Kepa heavily linked – but Zidane is keen to stay loyal to his existing squad.

"I do not need a goalkeeper at the moment," he said. "In June if there are changes, and we sit down and talk, maybe there are positions we can sign players. But today I do not see that.

"I do not want anyone, as I am happy with my squad. I remember last year there were no problems like this, as Madrid was doing well, playing well.

"But when a team is going [on] a bit [of a] bad [run], as can happen sometimes, there is talk of transfers. But I am not that type of coach.”

Zidane will be without Sergio Ramos for this weekend's match as the defender has a calf problem, but the Frenchman expects to see his side on top form regardless.

"We must hit our level now and show what we can do," he added. "We have no room for error left this season, but we are very excited about that. That is what motivates us.”