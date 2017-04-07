Zinedine Zidane Coy When Asked Over Alvaro Morata Starting Big Games

Zinedine Zidane dodged answering the question whether Alvaro Morata was ready to start in a big game for Real Madrid.

Madrid retained their two-point advantage over Barcelona at the top of LaLiga as they head into the season's pivotal closing stretch owed much to Alvaro Morata's hat-trick at Leganes.

Morata has outscored Karim Benzema in the league and, with a growing clamour for the Madrid-born striker to be handed his chance in a major contest, Zidane took a diplomatic route.

Asked where it was time for the Spain international to start a big game, he said: "Every game is important, the other day in Leganes was an important game and Alvaro played very well.

"So I'm not sure what you mean but we're going to keep going like this with all the different players."