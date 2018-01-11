Zinedine Zidane Content With Real Madrid's Draw Against Numancia

Zinedine Zidane was content with Real Madrid's performance against Numancia, despite drawing with the Segunda side.

Zidane, who made 10 changes from the 2-2 draw in Vigo when they gave up another lead, claimed to be satisfied with the performance of his young team, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Luka Modric among the stars left out.

"I am happy with what the players did," Zidane added.

"The pity is the goal before half-time, and also a goal at the end. But apart from that we had a good game, and they did what they had to do.

"For me, we are recovering things and we will [recover] with my players and staying relaxed, without problems.

"All the questions, things you think about bad play or whatever, it could be. But we are convinced we will move forward.

"I am happy with those who played. I am satisfied across the two games, and the players are too."