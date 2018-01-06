Zinedine Zidane 'Cannot Imagine Real Madrid Without Cristiano Ronaldo'

Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Real Madrid is an unimaginable prospect for coach Zinedine Zidane.

The Portuguese star remains the subject of growing speculation over his future, with reports suggesting Ronaldo is unsettled at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It stems from the 32-year-old's apparent displeasure at his contract, with Barcelona rival Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar said to be on higher wages.

But Zidane is confident Ronaldo will stay with Madrid for the remainder of his career.

"I cannot imagine a Real Madrid without Cristiano," he said ahead of the club's LaLiga match at Celta Vigo on Sunday.

"He is a Madrid player and what he wants is to finish his career here. I do not see him playing anywhere else.”