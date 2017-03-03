Zinedine Zidane Calm As Talk Of Crisis At Real Madrid Is Played Down

Cristiano Ronaldo is an injury doubt for Real Madrid as head coach Zinedine Zidane dismissed talk of a crisis ahead of Saturday's trip to Eibar.

Madrid still have a game in hand on their title rivals but ceded top spot in LaLiga to Barcelona when they were forced to battle back to a 3-3 draw at home to Las Palmas in midweek after Gareth Bale was sent off.

There was a similar feat of escapology in last Sunday's 3-2 win from 2-0 down at Villarreal – a result that came on the back of losing 2-1 to Valencia at the Mestalla.

Asked whether this constituted a crisis for a side who appeared to be running away with the league, having established a record unbeaten run after the turn of the year, Zidane told a pre-match news conference: "The word, for me, does not exist. It does not exist in football.

"You have the possibility every three days to get back to doing things better. It's not the best moment in the season with the last three or four matches we have played.

"We cannot stumble because if we want to win LaLiga you cannot lose many games. We are never going to look for excuses, we depend on ourselves in the sense that we know what we can get by fighting and working in training and in matches.

"It is a time when results are not what we expected but the important thing is to give one hundred percent and improve things. Within a season, this can happen.

"The positive thing is that we came back in the last two games, drawing the last game and winning in Villarreal. There are things we can improve – let it be tomorrow."