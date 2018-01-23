Zidane: No Battle At Real Madrid Over Kepa Pursuit

Zinedine Zidane is irritated by suggestions in the media that he won an internal "battle" over Real Madrid's alleged pursuit of Kepa Arrizabalaga after the goalkeeper signed a new deal with Athletic Bilbao.

Madrid had long been linked with a move for the highly rated 23-year-old, particularly since he entered the final six months of his previous deal at the start of January.

Pozik etxean segitzen dudalako. Eskerrik asko zuen animoengatik,ea zelaitik itzuli dezakedan Athleticek eman didan konfiantza.

Feliz por seguir en el @AthleticClub , mi casa. Gracias por vuestros ánimos y espero devolver desde el campo la confianza que el club ha depositado en mí pic.twitter.com/JO5EIAm7Zw — kepa Arrizabalaga (@kepa_46) January 22, 2018

But the Spain international has opted to sign a contract extension with Athletic, seeing his release clause increase from €20million to €80m.

According to reports in Spain, Kepa decided to stay put due to Zidane's lack of enthusiasm in signing him, with the Frenchman preferring not to make any new signings in January.

It had been said that Zidane got his way, but he was eager to insist his previous comments were made with the intention of keeping his current goalkeepers happy.

"I said the other day that if the strategy of the club wants it, then all players can come in June," Zidane told a news conference on Tuesday.

"But my idea for the club – and we're working together – is not to change things at the moment and that's all.

"It bothers me a little when I hear comments saying that I've 'won the battle'. My main worry is my players and what they do at Real Madrid; the rest isn't my business and doesn't affect me.

"You know how it is, I face you [the media], explain to you my way of thinking. The important thing is that my philosophy is that I'm with my players - they're the important ones, the ones here. If they play and train well, then we'll do good things here.

"I need to protect my squad, but when I say that I mean because they're my players. I've nothing against Kepa or any other player. I never want to be seen like that."