Zidane Laments "Painful" El Clasico Loss

OMNISPORT

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane is prepared to face criticism after their damaging Clasico defeat to Barcelona, because many people think "when you lose, everything is f***** up".

Barcelona ran out 3-0 winners at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, sweeping Madrid aside thanks to second-half goals from Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Aleix Vidal.

Madrid, who had Dani Carvajal sent off just before Barca's second goal, now trail the Catalans by 14 points in LaLiga, leaving them with a mountain to climb if they are to retain their title.

Yet although Zidane accepts the loss was "painful", he does not think Madrid are in crisis.

"We are not playing badly, that's why it is even more painful," Zidane said in a news conference.

"Football can change so quickly. Many people said they [Barcelona] were bad in pre-season, and now we will be labelled as bad tomorrow [Sunday].

"This is football, we have to accept it. When you win, [people think] everything is wonderful and when you lose, everything is f***** up.

"We are sad because it is a painful defeat, but, at the same time, we will not give up - that's for sure.

"What we have to do now is to rest as much as possible. We do have a week off and we will be back stronger than before.

"Real Madrid never surrender, whatever happens."