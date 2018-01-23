Zidane Addresses Isco's Decreased Playing Time

Zinedine Zidane was also asked about his recent usage of Isco, with the Spain international starting just one of the last four games in all competitions.

The coach insisted there is no issue and is adamant the playmaker remains a crucial cog.

"Isco's a very important player and it's my job to speak to him," Zidane said. "He'll always have an important role here. He's proven how good he is as a player and I've always shown my trust in him because he's an important player.

"He didn't play versus Barcelona, but that wasn't the idea. The idea was to play him, but we had a player sent off that day. It was a difficult situation.

"Now we're playing 4-3-3 and Isco can play in that system, he can also play behind a front two, so it's not a problem.

"Isco is clever enough to know his role here. He'll be important and he has shown that already, I think all my players have at some point."

Sergio Ramos trained with the first team on Tuesday after not featuring in a game since El Clasico on December 23 and Zidane confirmed he could be involved in the Copa del Rey quarter-final second leg against Leganes on Wednesday.

"Sergio will be with us, yes," He said. "We'll see how we play things, but he'll be ready, yes."