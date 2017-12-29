Yannick Carrasco Not Up For Sale At Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin insists Yannick Carrasco is not available for transfer, despite rumors of a falling out at the club.

Premier League champions Chelsea are among those linked with a January bid for the winger.

It has been claimed the winger has fallen out with some of his team-mates and the coaching staff, prompting Simeone to sanction his departure, but Gil Marin is adamant that is not the case.

Time to relax and enjoy days off 🙏🏼❤️ @Noemzou pic.twitter.com/SbGb1ZU9G2 — Yannick Carrasco (@CarrascoY21) December 23, 2017

"The idea with Carrasco is that he stays and is one of our major reinforcements for the winter," he said, "People talk because, without knowing anything, it's easy to do so.

"He had problems with his knee and that's the reason why he hasn't had a good first half of the season."