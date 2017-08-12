Xavi believes Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri has the talent to play for Barcelona after following the career of the 'African Xavi'.

The 26-year-old starred as Nice finished third in Ligue 1 last season, with his form reportedly attracting suitors across Europe, while Xavi's interest was piqued by his nickname.

And Seri could take up Xavi's former role at Camp Nou, according to the Barca great, who has been "entranced" by the midfielder's play.

#SquawkaScout: Jean Michael Seri. 🎯



Most passes (2,733)

Most chances created (74)

Most through balls (32)

Most assists (9)



Next club: 🤔 pic.twitter.com/UnVchLPD2r — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 3, 2017

"When I was told that a player from Nice was called the 'African Xavi', I followed him very closely," Xavi told Le Parisien. "I didn't know [Seri] and I was entranced.

"I'm not used to seeing such talent in midfield any more. The short game, long game, tactical intelligence, long-range shooting, personality, organisation of the play... Madre mia!

"He would do so well at Barca. He can play anywhere in the middle. He is fantastic. He has what they call the Barca DNA. No doubt."