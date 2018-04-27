Who Will Be The "Next Iniesta" At Barcelona?

Andres Iniesta was one of a plethora of stars to emerge from Barcelona's famed La Masia production line.

But on Friday, the Spain great announced that his 22-year stay at Camp Nou is to come to an end at the culmination of the 2017-18 season, with a lucrative move to the Chinese Super League reportedly agreed.

Iniesta has amassed over 350 appearances for club and country, winning a combined 34 trophies for Barca and Spain thus far with a 35th surely in line with the Catalans on the cusp of LaLiga glory.

He emerged from a golden era for La Masia, following in the footsteps of Xavi and paving the way for the likes of Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi.

But with Iniesta and Xavi now gone, it remains to be seen how Barca, who named an XI without a graduate of La Masia for the first time in 16 years for their clash with Celta Vigo on April 17, react to the end of an era.

"Times have changed," Iniesta said at his farewell news conference. "Every player is different. I was 12 when I came here and it took me a while to fit in.

"I wanted to triumph here and I did it. It was not easy when I was 12 years old, but it was worth it."

Philippe Coutinho could well be a ready-made replacement, but who are the next up-and-coming stars from Barca's esteemed academy that can step into Iniesta's imposing shoes.

Oriol Busquets

The young midfielder certainly has a lot to live up to if he is to match the impact of his namesake Sergio, but his route into Barca's first team could well come by filling the void left by Iniesta and Xavi.

Although he is often deployed in a holding midfield role for Barcelona B, the 19-year-old has nimble feet and possesses a fine range of passing, and could well benefit from coming into Barca's side in a more attack-minded role.

Marcus McGuane

The 19-year-old could become the first Englishman to feature for Barca since Gary Lineker in 1990. McGuane is a combative midfielder who joined the Catalan side from Arsenal in 2017, and has an impressive blend of technique and physicality.

Vitinho

An attacking midfielder on loan from Palmeiras, the Brazilian youngster possesses bags of skill and has pace to burn, although he has only netted one goal for Barca B this campaign.

It remains to be seen whether Barca will take up the option to keep him permanently, but the youngster will have to improve his end product to make the step up to Ernesto Valverde's first team.

Monchu

Another defensive midfielder, Monchu is neat and tidy on the ball and the 18-year-old's form in the UEFA Youth League earned him a place in Gerard Lopez's Barca B side where he has impressed in his four appearances so far.

Carles Alena

Alena has been a star for Barca's B side this season, netting 10 goals and contributing three assists.

The 20-year-old plays in a similar style to Ivan Rakitic, making plenty of third-man runs into the area, but has the skill and vision to be utilised in a more creative role at the heart of the midfield, and is already on the fringes of the first team.