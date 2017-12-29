Vinicius Junior Tipped To Become Key Real Madrid Player By Roberto Carlos

Although Ronaldo still rules the roost at the Santiago Bernabeu, Roberto Carlos has backed rising Brazil star Vinicius Junior to become a leading player in the Spanish capital.

The 17-year-old signed for Madrid in May this year but is expected to stay at Flamengo until July 2019 before linking up with the European champions.

"I'm not going to say that he's ready because he's still very young, but what Real Madrid have done, thinking about the future of the club, I think is perfect both for Real Madrid and Flamengo," Roberto Carlos said of his compatriot.

Vinicius Júnior visited the legendary Santiago Bernabéu today, and will attend El Clasico on Saturday.



The 17-yo that Real Madrid has officially reached a deal to sign, has already started searching for a house in the Spanish capital. pic.twitter.com/aZHmTjmNtT — Seleção Brasileira (@BrazilStat) December 21, 2017

"He's coming to Europe to learn, to accelerate the learning process as a player and as a man.

"He knows playing for Real Madrid won't be easy because the Bernabeu is very big, the fans demand a lot. To be a Real Madrid player should make him very proud and very motivated.

"He has an even bigger responsibility today to improve day by day. I wish him a lot of luck because, I'm certain, he's going to become an idol within this club."