Valverde: It's Too Soon For Treble Talk

Barcelona may be nine points clear at the top of LaLiga, in the Copa del Rey final and the last-16 of the Champions League but Ernesto Valverde says talk of a treble is premature.

The Catalan giants have finished two campaigns with three trophies in the last decade, first under Pep Guardiola in 2008-09 and again in 2014-15 – when Luis Enrique was in charge.

Repeating the feat this season looks a distinct possibility with their impressive form across all competitions, Barca already running away with the league with 18 wins and four draws from 22 matches.

Valverde: "The game against Valencia is still fresh in our minds, so we have to be aware of the importance of #BarçaGetafe. They are a team who are very difficult to beat."

The prospect of a treble is not something that has even entered Valverde's mind, though, the coach instead taking things one step at a time.

"People can have a lot of hopes for many things, it is good that they do, we like that, but we're professionals," he told a media conference ahead of their LaLiga clash with Getafe.

"It's a question of mathematical sequences. When you have got none, you can get one. When you have got one, you can get two. When you have got two, you can get three.

"At the moment we need to get one!"

Getafe are the next obstacle in Barca's way on Sunday at Camp Nou, a game Valverde knows will not be easy despite the visitors failing to win any of their 12 previous visits.

"I have spoken about this game before it is a difficult one, the game against them early this season was the first game we were behind," he added.

"They are a team who let in few goals away from home, a dangerous team to play against.

"We only played on Thursday, so we have not had much time to prepare, we need to get ideas on this and put the cup final out of our minds.

"This is the kind of game that is difficult for us. We're coming into decisive part of season where titles are decided, we need to get through these games and people need to understand how hard they can be.

"We need to reactivate ourselves for that game, it's an important game. We want to maintain our lead against our direct rivals, we are playing at home so want to make sure of three points."