Valverde: Coutinho Dropped For The Good of Barcelona

The decision to start Andres Iniesta instead of Philippe Coutinho against Eibar - in spite of the Brazilian being ineligible to play in Tuesday's Champions League clash - was made for the good of Barcelona, insists Ernesto Valverde.

 

Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde said Philippe Coutinho was benched for the good of the team following the LaLiga leader's victory at Eibar.

Despite being ineligible for Tuesday's Champions League showdown with Chelsea following his arrival from fellow last-16 participants Liverpool, Coutinho was dropped for Barca's 2-0 win on Saturday.

Coutinho – a €160million signing last month – started the goalless draw against Getafe but made way for Andres Iniesta as goals from Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba saw Barca equal a club record of 31 games unbeaten in LaLiga.

Explaining his decision to drop Coutinho, Valverde told reporters: "I think it was best for my team to try to win.

"Last week Coutinho started, Iniesta didn't, so this week Iniesta started.

"It's true that on Tuesday we have another match but for me the most important thing was this match.

"On Tuesday, let's see, I know Coutinho cannot play, but we will do something."

After ending a run of back-to-back draws, Barca moved 10 points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid, who are scheduled to host Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

 

